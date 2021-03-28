The Hoosier Daily: March 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
In-Depth: How a new coach can improve Trayce Jackson-Davis's draft stock
IU women's basketball goes to Elite 8 after 73-70 win over 1-seed NC State
IU Women's Basketball Sweet 16 Matchup Notes
Tweets of the Day
THIS IS MARCH. pic.twitter.com/qYNrwDM4yd— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 28, 2021
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bvAZJVIdDu— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 28, 2021
It’s a beautiful day for Match Day. 😁☀️ pic.twitter.com/XrfMJ9rqxX— IU Women's Tennis (@IndianaWTennis) March 27, 2021
Final | Double OT Hoosier win. #IUMS pic.twitter.com/YWCympyRzR— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 27, 2021
Hoosiers move to 11-2 on the season. #IUBase pic.twitter.com/hexLVxNkbg— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 27, 2021
#IUSD finished 6️⃣th at the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships!https://t.co/XMfnzdecvx— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 28, 2021
Headlines
Confidence leads IU women to first Elite Eight: 'We are built for this.' -- IndyStar
Doyel: IU players flock to portal as coach search revisits familiar name -- IndyStar
COMMENTARY: HOOSIERS LIVING UP TO OWN LOFTY EXPECTATIONS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Wittenbrink is Golden in 1-0 Victory over No. 11 Michigan -- IU Athletics
Indiana Finishes Sixth at NCAA Championships -- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube
----
