The Indiana women's basketball program continues to make history, moving on to the Elite 8 after a 73-70 win over 1-seed NC State on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers fell behind early but led the majority of the second half.

All five starters scored in double figures for Indiana, led by Ali Patberg with 17 points. Mackenzie Holmes had 16 but sat nearly half of the fourth quarter after fouling out.

IU head coach Teri Moren noted how rebounding would be the biggest key to the game, and the Hoosiers outrebounded the Wolfpack 36-31.

The Hoosiers (21-5) will face the winner of Texas A&M and Arizona.

Indiana defeated 12-seed Belmont 70-48 in the second round and 13-seed VCU 63-32 in the opening round.

Join the postgame conversation here.