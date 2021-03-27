What do Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kofi Cockburn have in common? Aside from their elite talent and brute strength, these two prospects share the same weaknesses that make NBA teams hesitant to give them a chance.

Both players score the bulk of their points through sheer strength and determination. Neither has much finesse to their game. When they go to the next level, their strength will be matched by nearly every opponent.

Both players have physical limitations on the defensive end too. Their lumbering frames and slow feet mean they really struggle to guard the perimeter, a key skill in the NBA.

Jackson-Davis has a good skillset already, but with a different coach, roster and another year in college, it could really boost his draft stock.