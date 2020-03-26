News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 08:58:08 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 26

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Allen expresses confidence in continued investment into IU Football

Coyle and Leary talk with former Hoosier Brian Evans

Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart

CrimsonCast Ep. 665: Dawn Knight

HOTH: 2019-20 basketball review with Mike Schumann

Around the B1G West: Nebraska

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball player review: Much was asked of Al Durham this year. More will be asked next -- Indianapolis Star

He Got Game: Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Central Indiana boys basketball Super Team -- Indianapolis Star

SEASON’S END TOO SOON FOR WISE, IU -- Hoosier Sports Report

That's A Wrap: Race Thompson -- Inside The Hall

Aaron Wellman the Latest Example of Administration Investing in Improving Program -- The Daily Hoosier

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}