The Hoosier Daily: March 26
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Allen expresses confidence in continued investment into IU Football
Coyle and Leary talk with former Hoosier Brian Evans
Indiana Football 2020 Scholarship Chart
CrimsonCast Ep. 665: Dawn Knight
HOTH: 2019-20 basketball review with Mike Schumann
Tweets of the Day
NCAA will vote on March 30 on whether winter and spring sports will receive an extra year, source told @Stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 25, 2020
New Podcast - Talking with @dawnknight1 about her book Race and Football in American - The Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro - https://t.co/6yCJDltjUz#iufb— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) March 25, 2020
Love to see @Archie_Miller doing his part to #KeepBtownAwesome & #KeepBtownOpen while hooking up B-town's finest. You can never go wrong with Smokin' Jack's Rib Shack. #iubb pic.twitter.com/mk6nbDJcS7— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) March 26, 2020
Mike Schumann from @daily_hoosier joins me on the "Heard on the Hoosier" podcast for March 25. We review last year, preview the B1G season ahead, answer your #iubb related Twitter questions, recruiting topics, and more....https://t.co/VrjP9kH7Ts— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) March 25, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball player review: Much was asked of Al Durham this year. More will be asked next -- Indianapolis Star
He Got Game: Meet the 2019-20 ALL-USA Central Indiana boys basketball Super Team -- Indianapolis Star
SEASON’S END TOO SOON FOR WISE, IU -- Hoosier Sports Report
That's A Wrap: Race Thompson -- Inside The Hall
Aaron Wellman the Latest Example of Administration Investing in Improving Program -- The Daily Hoosier
