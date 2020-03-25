Mike Schumann from The Daily Hoosier joins Nick Baumgart to talk about the year that was in Big Ten basketball and the season ahead for 2020-21. The duo go in on their expectations for the Hoosiers, as well as a comprehensive preview on each program.

The pair discuss recruiting topics and names, as well as answer your IU hoops-related Twitter questions.

All this and more in the latest "Heard on the Hoosier" podcast for March 25.