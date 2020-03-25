HOTH: 2019-20 basketball review with Mike Schumann
Mike Schumann from The Daily Hoosier joins Nick Baumgart to talk about the year that was in Big Ten basketball and the season ahead for 2020-21. The duo go in on their expectations for the Hoosiers, as well as a comprehensive preview on each program.
The pair discuss recruiting topics and names, as well as answer your IU hoops-related Twitter questions.
All this and more in the latest "Heard on the Hoosier" podcast for March 25.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.