Scott interviews Dawn Knight, an author and English teacher who recently wrote a book about an IU football legend. The title of the book is "Race and Football in America - The Life and Legacy of George Taliaferro".

Dawn Knight is an English teacher at Westfield High School in Westfield, IN, where she lives on a small horse farm with her husband and three kids. Knight met Taliaferro when she took his social work class at Indiana University. Later, having heard Taliaferro's story of breaking racial barriers both on and off the football field, as a star on Indiana University's undefeated 1945 football team and as the first black man drafted by an NFL team, she knew his story had to be told.

You can read more about the book here.