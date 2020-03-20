Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

To anyone that has seen my tiktok post about most likely reclassifying I’m saying that if it’s possible through all of this coronavirus stuff I’m going to if I can

So lucky to get to play high school basketball in Indiana... will forever hurt that my boys and I didn’t get to finish what we started. 26-0. #southsideforever https://t.co/UVL1YqVaPb

In 1918, there was just a four-game season. Hoosiers finished 2-2. Played seven games in the seasons immediately before and after. #iufb https://t.co/4JpsfrbHMq

DJ Carton to the transfer portal https://t.co/jEh9ng5MmX

DOLSON TALKS IU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘There’s no way to get closure’: The cost of no NCAA tournament for Big Ten teams -- Inside The Hall

Cancellation of IHSAA basketball tournament leaves 64 teams in Indiana asking, 'What if?' -- Indianapolis Star

ON THIS DATE IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Scott Dolson Owes His Journey to IU Athletics Director to the Most Unlikely Former Hoosier -- The Daily Hoosier