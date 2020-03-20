News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 20

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

IU Athletics
IU Athletics

Seen on TheHoosier

Dolson introduced as new AD, expresses confidence in Archie Miller

Teleconference press conference updates with Scott Dolson

Florida DT Sincere Littles reacts to Indiana junior day visit

Coyle and Leary talk #IUBB with Rick Bozich

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

DOLSON TALKS IU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT -- Hoosier Sports Report

‘There’s no way to get closure’: The cost of no NCAA tournament for Big Ten teams -- Inside The Hall

Cancellation of IHSAA basketball tournament leaves 64 teams in Indiana asking, 'What if?' -- Indianapolis Star

ON THIS DATE IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY -- Hoosier Sports Report

Scott Dolson Owes His Journey to IU Athletics Director to the Most Unlikely Former Hoosier -- The Daily Hoosier

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}