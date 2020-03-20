The Hoosier Daily: March 20
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Dolson introduced as new AD, expresses confidence in Archie Miller
Teleconference press conference updates with Scott Dolson
Florida DT Sincere Littles reacts to Indiana junior day visit
Tweets of the Day
To anyone that has seen my tiktok post about most likely reclassifying I’m saying that if it’s possible through all of this coronavirus stuff I’m going to if I can— Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) March 19, 2020
IHSAA basketball tournament is officially cancelled.— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 19, 2020
So lucky to get to play high school basketball in Indiana... will forever hurt that my boys and I didn’t get to finish what we started. 26-0. #southsideforever https://t.co/UVL1YqVaPb— Anthony Leal (@anthonyl3al) March 19, 2020
In 1918, there was just a four-game season. Hoosiers finished 2-2. Played seven games in the seasons immediately before and after. #iufb https://t.co/4JpsfrbHMq— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 19, 2020
DJ Carton to the transfer portal https://t.co/jEh9ng5MmX— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 19, 2020
Headlines
DOLSON TALKS IU ATHLETIC DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT -- Hoosier Sports Report
‘There’s no way to get closure’: The cost of no NCAA tournament for Big Ten teams -- Inside The Hall
Cancellation of IHSAA basketball tournament leaves 64 teams in Indiana asking, 'What if?' -- Indianapolis Star
ON THIS DATE IN IU BASKETBALL HISTORY -- Hoosier Sports Report
Scott Dolson Owes His Journey to IU Athletics Director to the Most Unlikely Former Hoosier -- The Daily Hoosier
