Florida DT Sincere Littles reacts to Indiana junior day visit

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Sarasota defensive tackle Sincere Littles was one of a handful of Florida prospects to visit Indiana for the Hoosiers' second junior day event and one of a few defensive linemen who made the trip to begin their relationships with new Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples.

In an effort to develop stronger relationships between some of Indiana's defensive line targets and new defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, Indiana invited a number of defensive linemen to its second junior day of the year, including Sarasota defensive tackle Sincere Littles.

"It was good," Littles told TheHoosier.com. "I liked the school. The coaches re really good, and the campus is nice. I like the head coach a lot."

