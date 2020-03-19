News More News
Coyle and Leary talk #IUBB with Rick Bozich

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Staff Writer

THURSDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: Hall of Fame sportswriter Rick Bozich from WDRB com talks about the state of #iubb, new AD Scott Dolson and the damning new HBO documentary on cbb. We debate winter sport athletes getting an additional year of eligibility?

