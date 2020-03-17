News More News
The Hoosier Daily: March 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don Fischer talks abrupt end to the season

HOTH: COVID-19 hits sports, ripples through IU, recruiting catch-up

Final Bracketology: Where Indiana might have landed on Selection Sunday

How much money Aaron Wellman might be making

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

NCAA tournament dreams dashed, IU ventures into college basketball's uncertain offseason -- Indianapolis Star

‘WHAT IFS’ FROM AN INCOMPLETE ’19-20 BASKETBALL SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report

How two buzzer beaters and one letter turned into a meaningful friendship -- Inside The Hall

This Date in Hoosier History: Indiana Fires Tom Crean -- The Daily Hoosier

Video: De’Ron Davis Talks Shocking End to His Senior Season -- The Daily Hoosier

