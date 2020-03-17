The Hoosier Daily: March 17
Don Fischer talks abrupt end to the season
HOTH: COVID-19 hits sports, ripples through IU, recruiting catch-up
Final Bracketology: Where Indiana might have landed on Selection Sunday
Welcome to the #IUFB family, Coach Aaron Wellman!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 16, 2020
📝 https://t.co/HpKq80ffrB pic.twitter.com/SY4ZuhdmDY
This figure would make sense. David Ballou and Matt Rhea combined for $775,000 before Wellman. #iufb https://t.co/hnb9ifwTiX— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 17, 2020
Been hearing about Tiawan Mullen beefing up this offseason? Here’s proof. #iufb https://t.co/UGV8WYPZuW— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 17, 2020
Missing sports? We are too. Here's some practice footage we were able to record during our couple of spring practice days. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 16, 2020
March 8: https://t.co/SME81akfII
March 10: https://t.co/VRjse5cJvD
NCAA tournament dreams dashed, IU ventures into college basketball's uncertain offseason -- Indianapolis Star
‘WHAT IFS’ FROM AN INCOMPLETE ’19-20 BASKETBALL SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report
How two buzzer beaters and one letter turned into a meaningful friendship -- Inside The Hall
This Date in Hoosier History: Indiana Fires Tom Crean -- The Daily Hoosier
Video: De’Ron Davis Talks Shocking End to His Senior Season -- The Daily Hoosier
