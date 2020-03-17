Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Welcome to the #IUFB family, Coach Aaron Wellman! 📝 https://t.co/HpKq80ffrB pic.twitter.com/SY4ZuhdmDY

This figure would make sense. David Ballou and Matt Rhea combined for $775,000 before Wellman. #iufb https://t.co/hnb9ifwTiX

Been hearing about Tiawan Mullen beefing up this offseason? Here’s proof. #iufb https://t.co/UGV8WYPZuW

Missing sports? We are too. Here's some practice footage we were able to record during our couple of spring practice days. #iufb March 8: https://t.co/SME81akfII March 10: https://t.co/VRjse5cJvD

