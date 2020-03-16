As recently as this past Wednesday, TheHoosier.com outlined where Indiana stood in the landscape of bracketology – lastly on the day of the first round on of the Big Ten Tournament.

Since then, Indiana defeated Nebraska decisively, the NBA suspended its season, the conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament were canceled and now the entire sports world has come to a screeching halt due to fears of spreading COVID-19, a virus that has been documented to be at least three-times as contagious as the flu and is being countered by efforts to "flatten the curve."

The NCAA announced there would be no pseudo-brackets released by the selection committee, even though by Sunday, it seemed Indiana would be included. So individual outlets released their final brackets Sunday.

Indiana was included in 89 of the final 90 on BracketMatrix.com, and this is where it stood in individual brackets elsewhere.