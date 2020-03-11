News More News
Bracketology: Where Indiana stands the morning of the BTT

Taylor Lehman
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

As of Wednesday morning, the morning of Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament and the morning before Indiana plays Nebraska, the Hoosiers were included in 139 of 145 brackets in the Bracket Matrix.

This is where they stand in individual brackets.

USA Today Images
Where Indiana is placed in the latest bracketology (as of 3/11)
Outlet/Bracket Seed Opponent Location

ESPN

11

Stanford (play-in to face Virginia)

Cleveland

USA TODAY

11

Virginia

Cleveland

CBS Sports

10

USC

Albany

SB Nation

9

Colorado

Sacramento

Delphi

10

Providence

Cleveland

NBA Sports

9

USC

Houston

Sporting News

9

--

--

----

