Bracketology: Where Indiana stands the morning of the BTT
As of Wednesday morning, the morning of Day 1 of the Big Ten Tournament and the morning before Indiana plays Nebraska, the Hoosiers were included in 139 of 145 brackets in the Bracket Matrix.
This is where they stand in individual brackets.
Where Indiana is placed in the latest bracketology (as of 3/11)
|Outlet/Bracket
|Seed
|Opponent
|Location
|
11
|
Stanford (play-in to face Virginia)
|
Cleveland
|
11
|
Virginia
|
Cleveland
|
10
|
USC
|
Albany
|
9
|
Colorado
|
Sacramento
|
10
|
Providence
|
Cleveland
|
9
|
USC
|
Houston
|
9
|
--
|
--
