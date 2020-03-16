TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to discuss how sports have been affected by COVID-19, or the coronavirus, and how to prevent the spread and infection as well as why events must be canceled. COVID-19 has rippled through not only the NCAA and conference tournaments but also the recruiting calendar, particularly for the 2021 classes. Taylor and Nick break all of it down and discuss where Indiana was as a basketball team before the sports world came to a halt Thursday.

The duo also catch you up on what has happened in recruiting during the days leading up to a world without sports.

There will be more discussion about the specifics surrounding Indiana's season in a podcast later this week.