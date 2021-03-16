 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 16th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: March 16th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.


Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Dolson confirms his commitment to Allen, Indiana football program

As NCAA Tournament begins, IU becoming too familiar with missing out

Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller

IU's Scott Dolson comments on Archie Miller firing

IU completes the sweep against Penn State, extends winning streak to seven

WATCH: Scott Dolson discusses decision to part ways with Archie Miller

Transcript: Scott Dolson Q&A

Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Indiana basketball fires coach Archie Miller after four middling seasons-- Indy Star

In first year as Indiana AD, Scott Dolson has chance to fix what's been broken for decades-- Indy Star

IU WOMEN EARN NO. 4 SEED FOR NCAA TOURNAMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report

Report: Al Durham entering transfer portal-- Crimson Quarry

IU men's soccer tallies 2 second-half goals in 2-1 victory over Michigan State-- Indiana Daily Student

Three Hoosiers in Top 30 After Second Round General Hackler Championship-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup  

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}