TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 16th

The Hoosier Daily: March 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Dolson confirms his commitment to Allen, Indiana football program
As NCAA Tournament begins, IU becoming too familiar with missing out
Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller
IU's Scott Dolson comments on Archie Miller firing
IU completes the sweep against Penn State, extends winning streak to seven
WATCH: Scott Dolson discusses decision to part ways with Archie Miller
Tweets of the Day
We're in. 𝙇𝙚𝙩'𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 💃#ncaaW | #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/S7IAqUL4uD— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 15, 2021
👀👀👀 #IUBase pic.twitter.com/IoxxCOY7hO— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 15, 2021
Final rankings of the 2020-21 season are out#iuwbb finishes a program-high in the final @WBCA1981 poll of the season ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/pTiEu80QQY— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) March 15, 2021
#IUBase pitching staff putting up some 𝙉𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙎 so far this season... pic.twitter.com/Y1rPOx4ceI— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 15, 2021
FINAL | Got the dub. 👏#IUMS 2, MSU 1 pic.twitter.com/duU3Xv92mY— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 15, 2021
𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙨 𝙋𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 (𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙙):— NCAA Baseball Fans (@NCAABSB) March 16, 2021
𝟭. @IndianaBase 1.91
𝟮. @BeaverBaseball 2.34
𝟯. @UKBaseball 2.36
𝟰. @BaseballUGA 2.60
𝟱. @ASU_Baseball 2.62
𝟲. @Husker_Baseball 2.67#𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙩𝙤𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖#𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙩𝙤𝘾𝙒𝙎 pic.twitter.com/MI8laSwSUU
Headlines
Indiana basketball fires coach Archie Miller after four middling seasons-- Indy Star
In first year as Indiana AD, Scott Dolson has chance to fix what's been broken for decades-- Indy Star
IU WOMEN EARN NO. 4 SEED FOR NCAA TOURNAMENT-- Hoosier Sports Report
Report: Al Durham entering transfer portal-- Crimson Quarry
IU men's soccer tallies 2 second-half goals in 2-1 victory over Michigan State-- Indiana Daily Student
Three Hoosiers in Top 30 After Second Round General Hackler Championship-- IU Athletics
