 Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-15 12:00:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana parted ways with men's basketball coach Archie Miller on Monday after four seasons.

This hot board is made up of potential names that could be replacements for Indiana.

It will continued to be updated as the search continues and then ordered based on mutual interest.

Thad Matta has spent some time away from college basketball but could be looking to make a jump back in. (USA Today)
Thad Matta has spent some time away from college basketball but could be looking to make a jump back in. (USA Today)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}