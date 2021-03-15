Hot Board: Indiana men's basketball coaching search
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana parted ways with men's basketball coach Archie Miller on Monday after four seasons.
This hot board is made up of potential names that could be replacements for Indiana.
It will continued to be updated as the search continues and then ordered based on mutual interest.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news