Indiana Adds North Florida Transfer Jasai Miles

After a couple of weeks of very little news, Darian DeVries has turned the hose on full blast and the commitments are now flooding in. First, it was Lamar Wilkerson. After landing the elite shooter from Sam Houston State, IU is now adding depth at the guard position as North Florida wing Jasai Miles announced on Wednesday night that he will be a Hoosier.

Jasai Miles averaged a team-high 15.4 points per game and an impressive 6.8 rebounds per game for the North Florida Ospreys. Importantly, Miles was only a sophomore and he has two years of eligibility remaining. He is a native of Miami and he had 12 games of 18 points or more during the 2024-2025 campaign. The Ospreys faced four high-major teams this past season with wins over Georgia Tech and South Carolina and losses to Florida and Nebraska.

South Carolina – 11 points and 9 rebounds

Georgia Tech – 18 points and 11 rebounds with four assists

Nebraska – 14 points, 8 rebounds and three assists

Florida – 13 points and 1 rebound

Jasai Miles is a good slasher and average finisher, connecting on 57 percent of his shots at the rim. He was 77th percentile nationally in spot-up points per possession and that should bode well for the role he would be playing for the Hoosiers. His rebounding is a major plus as well and that is something that typically translates to higher-levels. The one potential negative on Miles as a player would be his defense through two seasons. North Florida placed no emphasis on that end and the metrics bear that out. No player on the team had a positive Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, including Jasai Miles (-1.81). How well Jasai Miles can adjust to needing to perform on defense will determine how well he adjusts to the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers now have six scholarship spots filled and are expected to bring in 13 players for the 2025-2026 campaign.