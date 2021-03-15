Indiana has parted ways with Archie Miller
Indiana has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Archie Miller. The Hoosiers went 12-15 this year. The news was first reported by The Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
Archie Miller did not make an NCAA Tournament in his four seasons at Indiana and was 67-58 during his Indiana tenure.
Indiana went 16-15, 19-16, 20-12 and 12-15 in his four seasons and 9-9, 8-12, 9-11 and 7-12 in conference play.
IU was ranked nationally in only one season during Miller’s tenure (2018-19), with a high of No. 21.
Indiana's 2020-21 season ended with a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament in its opening round matchup.
Indiana's 2021 recruiting class stands at two players with Logan Duncomb, the No. 72 overall recruit in the class of 2021, and UT-Martin transfer Parker Stewart.
Indiana has one commit in the class of 2022 with CJ Gunn, ranked No. 148 in the class.
The next Indiana men's basketball coach will be the sixth since 2000.
Miller is 206-121 overall as a head coach, including NCAA Tournaments his final four seasons at Dayton.
