Indiana has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Archie Miller. The Hoosiers went 12-15 this year. The news was first reported by The Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Archie Miller did not make an NCAA Tournament in his four seasons at Indiana and was 67-58 during his Indiana tenure. Indiana went 16-15, 19-16, 20-12 and 12-15 in his four seasons and 9-9, 8-12, 9-11 and 7-12 in conference play.

