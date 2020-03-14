Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IHSAA postpones the boys basketball tournaments because schools are closing. No mention of COVID-19. Girls state gymnastics meet in Muncie will still take place without fans. https://t.co/82vfU9IeCX

The Big Ten has suspended all organized team activities until April 6. It will re-evaluate then. That takes care of the questions surrounding practices – football spring camps more specifically. #iufb #iubb #iubase

The NCAA has suspended recruiting activity until at least April 15, which is the first day of the spring evaluation period (4/15-5/31). Basically prevents recruits from going to campuses without getting too deep into the important evaluation period.

Initial efforts for eligibility relief for spring sports is being made. Obviously, basketball falls under winter sports. This seems to be more geared toward baseball, softball, etc. https://t.co/XrIjvkvfEZ

Indiana, like several other schools, has canceled its pro day. A statement was released earlier today that suspended all organized team activities until April 6. Whether a pro day falls within those parameters is now superfluous. #iufb

A statement from IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer on the cancelation of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. #iubase pic.twitter.com/GIPdMWtQjb

After a tough couple of months I have decided to transfer to Indiana University to continue my baseball and academic career. I’m very excited to start my career as a Hoosier! #GoIU pic.twitter.com/8neiTT9Eoi

