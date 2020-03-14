The Hoosier Daily: March 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Anthony Leal talks IHSAA Tournament
How COVID-19 has affected the 2020 recruiting calendar
Top 2022 target discusses formerly expected visit to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
IHSAA postpones the boys basketball tournaments because schools are closing. No mention of COVID-19.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 13, 2020
Girls state gymnastics meet in Muncie will still take place without fans. https://t.co/82vfU9IeCX
The Big Ten has suspended all organized team activities until April 6. It will re-evaluate then.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 13, 2020
That takes care of the questions surrounding practices – football spring camps more specifically. #iufb #iubb #iubase
The NCAA has suspended recruiting activity until at least April 15, which is the first day of the spring evaluation period (4/15-5/31).— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 13, 2020
Basically prevents recruits from going to campuses without getting too deep into the important evaluation period.
Initial efforts for eligibility relief for spring sports is being made.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 13, 2020
Obviously, basketball falls under winter sports. This seems to be more geared toward baseball, softball, etc. https://t.co/XrIjvkvfEZ
Indiana, like several other schools, has canceled its pro day.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) March 13, 2020
A statement was released earlier today that suspended all organized team activities until April 6. Whether a pro day falls within those parameters is now superfluous. #iufb
A statement from IU baseball coach Jeff Mercer on the cancelation of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. #iubase pic.twitter.com/GIPdMWtQjb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 13, 2020
After a tough couple of months I have decided to transfer to Indiana University to continue my baseball and academic career. I’m very excited to start my career as a Hoosier! #GoIU pic.twitter.com/8neiTT9Eoi— Bobby Whalen (@bobbywhalen2) March 13, 2020
Headlines
Coronavirus Map: Tracking the Spread of the Outbreak -- The New York Times
Doyel: For college seniors, sports cancellations aren't fair — but they'll have to live with it -- Indianapolis Star
Coronavirus continues to cancel sporting events including NBA, NHL, NCAA, IHSAA and more -- Indianapolis Star
MERCER SAYS 2020 GROUP LEAVES ‘LASTING IMPACT’ -- Hoosier Sports Report
NCAA weighing release of 68-team bracket despite cancellation of 2020 NCAA Tournament over coronavirus -- CBS Sports
----
