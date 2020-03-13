Anthony Leal talks IHSAA Tournament
FRIDAY'S COYLE & LEARY: The coronavirus has affected every walk of life and totally disrupted the sports world. But the IHSAA Boy's Basketball tournament is still on as of this morning and IU commit Anthony Leal from Bloomington South joins to talk about playing Floyd Central, who's coach Todd Sturgeon is on too. Stefan Krajisnik of the Indy Star joins to talk about #redshirtcoronayear. And BTN studio analyst Rick Pizzo talks about the mass cancelations and their impact. Lots more.
