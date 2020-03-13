Top 2022 target discusses formerly expected visit to Indiana
Ohio 2022 athlete Kaden Saunders had a visit planned to Indiana in late-March, but that visit was postponed Thursday when Indiana and the Big Ten both announced that on- and off-campus recruiting activities were halted "for the foreseeable future."
Saunders poke with TheHoosier.com about what he was hoping to get out of that visit and how his relationship with Indiana is progressing.
Westerville athlete Kaden Saunders remains one of the most electrifying playmakers in the Midwest as the 2022 cycle progresses. Before his sophomore year in 2019, he was the only prospect at the Best of the Midwest Combine to run a 40-yard dash under 4.40 seconds, and at the halfway point of his high school football career, he is earning more and more attention from the top schools in the Big Ten.
Even with the attention and visits being paid between he and programs like Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and West Virginia, Saunders remains heavily interested in Indiana.
The Ohio standout had a visit scheduled to Bloomington in late-March, but following Indiana's announcement, in conjunction with the Big Ten, that all on- and off-campus recruiting activities will be halted "for the foreseeable future," the Big Ten recruiting calendar has been thrust into an indefinite dead period until at least April 15. That visit, along with visits to Ohio State and Penn State in the works for March and April, is expected to be postponed.
That doesn't necessarily hurt what Saunders and Indiana have built, though.
