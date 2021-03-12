TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 12th

The Hoosier Daily: March 12th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Three-Point Stance: Overachievers, coaches, NFL Draft
Indiana strives to continue winning streak this weekend against Penn State
Indiana offense collapses in 61-50 loss to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
After The Game With Todd Leary
WATCH: Jackson-Davis, Franklin react to Rutgers loss in Big Ten Tournament
WATCH: Archie Miller reacts to Rutgers loss in Big Ten Tournament
Tweets of the Day
𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙨 𝙋𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙙:— NCAA Baseball Fans (@NCAABSB) March 11, 2021
𝟭. @IndianaBase 𝟭.𝟴
𝟮. @BeaverBaseball 𝟭.𝟵
𝟯. @Husker_Baseball 𝟮.𝟬
𝟯. @OSUBaseball 𝟮.𝟬
𝟯. @StJohnsBaseball 𝟮.𝟬
𝟲. @VandyBoys 𝟮.𝟰#𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙩𝙤𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖#𝙍𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙩𝙤𝘾𝙒𝙎 pic.twitter.com/aJBBI4fjvs
Practicing hard to get better. #CHASE pic.twitter.com/eYvQU8L07r— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) March 11, 2021
FT | #IUMS 4, Wisconsin 0— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 11, 2021
No. 23 Indiana gets back in the win column. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z6Gi3zEP1a
DJ Washington, ranked as high as 6 nationally at 174, earns the No. 9 seed and opens against No. 24 Jake Allar (Minnesota). pic.twitter.com/bByJzSsAEn— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) March 11, 2021
Style + substance. ⚪️🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/5POytZizXx— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 12, 2021
Edge. Tackling. Takeaways.— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) March 11, 2021
"That's what we're going to live by. That's what we're going to die by."
Indiana has a new DC in Charlton Warren, but Marcelino McCrary-Ball said these three principles will always prevail. #iufb pic.twitter.com/3amJcLO2uF
🚨 SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 11, 2021
➡️ Doubleheader on Friday now starting at 1 PM
➡️ Single games Saturday and Sunday at 1 PMhttps://t.co/KGlzhIkZgd
Headlines
Insider: IU's season is over. An offseason full of questions is just getting started-- Indy Star
NO. 9 IU WOMEN MAKE EARLY EXIT IN INDY-- Hoosier Sports Report
Brown’s breakout weekend no surprise to Mercer-- Crimson Quarry
Corners power IU men’s soccer to 4-0 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday-- Indiana Daily Student
Does Indiana have enough complementary pieces to make a deep NCAA Tournament run?-- The Hoosier Network
IUTF Takes On NCAA Indoor National Championships in Fayetteville-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.