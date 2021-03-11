The Indiana Hoosiers lost their first game of the season to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Since that first game, Indiana split the series with Rutgers and swept Minnesota improving its record to 3-1.

Starting pitchers Tommy Sommer, McCade Brown and Ty Bothwell all had great outings. Furthermore, relievers John Modugno, Nathan Stahl and Matt Litwicki collectively allowed zero runs and only two hits through a combined 9 1/3 innings pitched.

The hitting was lackluster in game one as the Hoosiers only put one run up on the board. However, in the next three games, Indiana outscored its opponents 17-5. Eight of those 17 runs came in the last game against Minnesota, a positive outlook that hitters will become more accustomed as the season progresses.

Indiana will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend in a four-game series. Penn State last weekend split its series with Northwestern and currently is 2-2.