Indiana offense collapses in 61-50 loss to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament
Indiana's season came to an end on Thursday with a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.
In what was a back and forth game the entire night, a late run by Rutgers ultimately decided the outcome of the game.
After Indiana took a 44-41 lead with 12 minutes left in the game, Rutgers finished on a 20-6 run to close out Indiana. The Hoosiers went scoreless for seven minutes over that span and went over nine minutes without a made field goal.
A big part of the first two matchups between the two teams was Indiana's struggles to have a consistent inside game, but on Thursday, Trayce Jackson-Davis was nearly unstoppable for the majority of the game. He led all scorers with 19 points and was 8-of-14 from the field. However, the physical play and lack of Indiana depth was an issue for Jackson-Davis down the stretch.
At the end of the day, shooting was what kept Indiana from moving on, shooting just 27.6 percent in the second half and 37.5 percent for the game. The Hoosiers were just 2-of-16 from deep and just 6-of-15 from the free-throw line for the game.
Rutgers had a balanced offensive attack with four players in double figures, led by Ron Harper Jr and Jacob Young with 13 points a piece.
Al Durham chipped in 9 points for Indiana.
The Hoosiers finish the season with a 12-15 record.
