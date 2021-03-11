Indiana's season came to an end on Thursday with a 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament. In what was a back and forth game the entire night, a late run by Rutgers ultimately decided the outcome of the game. After Indiana took a 44-41 lead with 12 minutes left in the game, Rutgers finished on a 20-6 run to close out Indiana. The Hoosiers went scoreless for seven minutes over that span and went over nine minutes without a made field goal.

Indiana offense collapses in 61-50 loss to Rutgers in Big Ten Tournament.