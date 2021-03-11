TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 11th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Your #B1GBaseball #PitcheroftheWeek is Tommy Sommer of @IndianaBase ⤵️ ⚾ Tossed 8 shutout innings in Friday’s 5-2 victory over MINN ⚾ Allowed just 2 hits and matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts 📰 ➡️ https://t.co/piSlGL9cB8 pic.twitter.com/WgRLomTHxv

"That's how I am out here. Strictly about business." Day one of spring ball with @Ty_Fry3 . pic.twitter.com/34h5EMTdox

#IUSD will be invading Greensboro over the next two weeks! 📝: https://t.co/e4MVtohrmX pic.twitter.com/eL8PdOuLJg

Indiana 2021 signee Logan Duncomb ( @LoganDuncomb ) finished with 19 pts (7/8 FG) and 14 reb in a 72-69 OT win over St. Xavier in the Regional Semifinals. #iubb 5 straight Regional Final appearances for @MoellerBBall . https://t.co/vVbN2jafTf

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

