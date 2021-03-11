TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: March 11th

The Hoosier Daily: March 11th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
IU enters Big Ten Tournament looking for 'rewarding' end to season
IU's Tommy Sommer named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week
Tennessee OL Luke Brown impressed with Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
Your #B1GBaseball #PitcheroftheWeek is Tommy Sommer of @IndianaBase ⤵️— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 10, 2021
⚾ Tossed 8 shutout innings in Friday’s 5-2 victory over MINN
⚾ Allowed just 2 hits and matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts
📰 ➡️ https://t.co/piSlGL9cB8 pic.twitter.com/WgRLomTHxv
"That's how I am out here. Strictly about business."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) March 10, 2021
Day one of spring ball with @Ty_Fry3. pic.twitter.com/34h5EMTdox
Up next? The Badgers. #IUMS https://t.co/DMMdGr8fSW pic.twitter.com/8ygwjNBISL— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) March 10, 2021
#IUSD will be invading Greensboro over the next two weeks!— Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) March 10, 2021
📝: https://t.co/e4MVtohrmX pic.twitter.com/eL8PdOuLJg
#IUBase rotation vs. Penn State this weekend. pic.twitter.com/EKPO8T0I2C— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) March 10, 2021
Indiana 2021 signee Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) finished with 19 pts (7/8 FG) and 14 reb in a 72-69 OT win over St. Xavier in the Regional Semifinals. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) March 11, 2021
5 straight Regional Final appearances for @MoellerBBall.https://t.co/vVbN2jafTf
Headlines
IU basketball has injury issues heading into Big Ten tournament-- Indy Star
IU’S SOMMER NAMED B1G PITCHER OF THE WEEK-- Hoosier Sports Report
Anderson getting used to life on the other side of victory-- Crimson Quarry
IU opens tourney play looking to get TJD righted-- The Herald Bulletin
IU volleyball strives for competitiveness against Michigan this weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
How high is Khristian Lander’s ceiling? Paths of similar players shed light on answer-- The Hoosier Network
INDIANA UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS UNVEILS DONOR-FUNDED ‘SPIRIT OF INDIANA’ BRONZE SCULPTURE IN MILLER PLAZA-- IU Athletics
----
