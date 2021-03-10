 IU enters Big Ten Tournament looking for 'rewarding' end to season
IU enters Big Ten Tournament looking for 'rewarding' end to season

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

The regular season is now over and as Indiana heads into the Big Ten Tournament, it would most likely need to claim the conference championship title in order to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana sits at 12-14 (7-12) on the season and lost five in a row to close out the regular season.

"It’s been a difficult year," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "There has been a lot of trial and error with COVID. As the season progressed, our guys did a pretty good job of being able to bounce back.

"We’ve played a difficult schedule, but we’ve found a way to come back and get one. In the last couple weeks, I think we’ve lost some confidence."

That confidence will be put to the test when Indiana takes on Rutgers on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, as the Hoosiers look to end the season on a high note.

{{ article.author_name }}