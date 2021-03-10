Below is the full release from Indiana.

Sommer started one game during Indiana's season-opening series last weekend, tossing 8 shutout innings in a 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Indiana starting pitcher Tommy Sommer was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University baseball’s LHP Tommy Sommer was named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday, the league office announced.

Sommer was outstanding for the Hoosiers this past weekend, helping the team defeat Minnesota, 5-2, on Mar. 5. The Carmel, Ind. native tossed eight shutout innings to earn the win, allowing just two hits, while matching his career-high with 10 strikeouts.

Last season, Sommer posted a record of 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts for the Hoosiers. He allowed just six earned runs in 20.2 innings pitched with 17 strikeouts and just eight walks. On the year, opponents batted just .177 against him.

The Indiana Hoosiers begins a four-game series with Penn State on Friday, Mar. 12 at Bart Kaufman Field in Bloomington, Ind. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

