At 6-feet-6 and 300 pounds, Luke Brown stands out in a crowd and draws attention.

That attention has included the Indiana Hoosiers, who offered the Class of 2023 offensive lineman from Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee recently.

"It was an amazing feeling receiving the offer from Coach Jason Jones. He’s a great guy representing a great program. It is a true honor to be offered the opportunity to play at Indiana," Brown told TheHoosier.com.

Brown said the biggest thing that stands out to him about the Hoosiers is head coach Tom Allen and how he has turned the program around.

"Coach Tom Allen has built an amazing new culture and brotherhood that stands out to me. Any athlete would love to be apart of this program. Indiana is pretty high on my list so far. I am looking to try and get up to Bloomington some time soon after the dead period," Brown said.