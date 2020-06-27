 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 27th
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: June 27th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Florida 2021 safety Aubrey Burks commits to Indiana

2022 four-star Alex Karaban seeing uptick in recruitment

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

2021 SAFETY BURKS COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU ATHLETICS PLANS FOR NEARLY $12 MILLION BUDGET SHORTFALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

Roundtable: We’re still mad online about BTN’s all-decade teams-- Crimson Quarry

IU lands 3-star Florida DB Aubrey Burks-- Crimson Quarry

Completion date for construction at Bill Armstrong Stadium set for July 24-- Indiana Daily Student

Leaders arise for IU women’s soccer amid coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student

Thirty-One Hoosiers Playing Summer Ball-- IU Athletics

Powell, Kleimola Earn Big Ten Medal of Honor-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

NBA: 16 of 302 players test positive for COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports

Morehouse College cancels football, cross country seasons due to COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports

NBA, players' association finalize agreement to restart the 2019-20 season-- Yahoo Sports

Colts LB Darius Leonard -- 'Scary' to be threatened with police call while dining out-- ESPN

----

{{ article.author_name }}