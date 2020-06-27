TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 27th

The Hoosier Daily: June 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Florida 2021 safety Aubrey Burks commits to Indiana
Tweets of the Day
Per source: Former Indiana University standout Devonté Green has received NBA interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks for the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft.— Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) June 25, 2020
Green recently signed with Roc Nation sports agency. pic.twitter.com/Ayrv2bSAUE
𝙌 & 𝘼 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚 with #iuwbb assistant coach @IUCoachAsh 👇 pic.twitter.com/cNShrq0oC8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) June 26, 2020
L-ove🔴— AB. (@aubreyburks14) June 26, 2020
E-ach⚪️
O-ther🗣
#COMMITTED ❗️ pic.twitter.com/LZHvSuRcvB
That’s another #iubb alum set to take part in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament. https://t.co/ZaMuSu4Wrp— Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) June 26, 2020
NEWS: Per memo, IU projects to need to cover $11.8 million shortfall, believes it can do so without cutting staff or sports. Archie Miller, Tom Allen to donate 10 percent of salary back to dept. in coming fiscal year. More: https://t.co/28OtHIL5Fj via @indystar— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) June 26, 2020
Headlines
2021 SAFETY BURKS COMMITS TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU ATHLETICS PLANS FOR NEARLY $12 MILLION BUDGET SHORTFALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
Roundtable: We’re still mad online about BTN’s all-decade teams-- Crimson Quarry
IU lands 3-star Florida DB Aubrey Burks-- Crimson Quarry
Completion date for construction at Bill Armstrong Stadium set for July 24-- Indiana Daily Student
Leaders arise for IU women’s soccer amid coronavirus pandemic-- Indiana Daily Student
Thirty-One Hoosiers Playing Summer Ball-- IU Athletics
Powell, Kleimola Earn Big Ten Medal of Honor-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
NBA: 16 of 302 players test positive for COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports
Morehouse College cancels football, cross country seasons due to COVID-19-- Yahoo Sports
NBA, players' association finalize agreement to restart the 2019-20 season-- Yahoo Sports
Colts LB Darius Leonard -- 'Scary' to be threatened with police call while dining out-- ESPN
