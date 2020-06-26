He will most likely begin his time in Bloomington in the husky position.

2021 Florida safety Aubrey Burks announced on Friday that he has committed to Indiana . He chose the Hoosiers over South Florida, while holding offers from Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Louisville, Purdue, West Virginia, and Iowa State among others.

For quite some time, it seemed that Burks would be headed to South Florida, where his current teammate, Jaelen Stokes, is committed. However, once Indiana became involved in Burks' recruitment, the Hoosiers put him near the top of their board fairly quickly, ultimately pulling him away from South Florida.

Burks' size, at 6-foot and 195 pounds, and his style of play – aggressive, close to the line of scrimmage, in both coverage and run-stopping situations – lends itself to the husky position in Indiana's system because he's essentially been playing the husky position for Auburndale – not to be confused with the Auburndale High School current 2021 commit David Holloman plays for.

Last season Burks recorded 63 total tackles (only 15 assisted), 17 TFLs, six sacks, two interceptions, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Throughout his three years starting at either linebacker or safety, he's already recorded 140 tackles (only 37 assisted), 29.5 TFLs, nine sacks, seven interceptions, 11 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Early playing time was certainly a factor for Burks, who will be stepping on campus during Bryant Fitzgerald's senior year. Marcelino Ball will have graduated, and not many huskies will be in the safeties room for Indiana. Burks will have an opportunity to see the field early and might not need to take a redshirt year.

With Burks, Indiana's 2021 class now holds 10 commitments.