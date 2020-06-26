2022 four-star Alex Karaban seeing uptick in recruitment
Indiana has been active early on with the class of 2022 and one of the prospects that holds an offer from IU is New Hampton (NH) forward Alex Karaban. The four-star prospect received an offer from Indiana right as COVID hit and has been a top priority for the IU staff ever since.
Last week, class of 2022 prospects were able to have direct contact with head coaches for the start of the live period and since then, Karaban has added offers from Georgetown, Marquette, Creighton, Purdue, Xavier, Boston College, Penn State and more.
While he now holds a dozen offers, there are six programs that stand out early and are in constant communication. Those programs consist of Indiana, Purdue, Creighton, Providence, Xavier and Marquette, he told TheHoosier.com.
As his recruitment is starting to take off, his options are now wide open and he isn't holding himself down to a specific area.
"Yeah, I’m pretty open to go anywhere," Karaban said. "Whatever is best for me and fits."
Part of Karaban's game that is so intriguing to many programs is his versatility. Last season he averaged 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while being the lone sophomore to land a spot on the Class AAA All-NEPSAC First-Team. At 6-foot-8, Karaban has the ability to stretch the floor while using his size against a smaller opponent on the block.
"No, not really," Karaban said of where he prefers to play on the floor. "It depends on the matchup and which spot will be better for the offense to score"
