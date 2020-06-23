TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: June 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: June 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Big Ten Spotlight: Three-stars to watch
Monday Mailbag: Aminu Mohammed, IU's ideal lineup, Frontcourt outlook
Today's Indiana Sports Beat with Coyle & Leary Guests:
Former Hoosier Basketball Player Maurice Creek and Chronic Hoosier
Tweets of the Day
Part of a long list of IU in-state targets in the class of 2022. #iubb https://t.co/BZj4OjZecm— Alec Lasley (@allasley) June 22, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that #IUMS announces the death of former All-American Ken Snow.— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) June 22, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/44xhAhsmM0 pic.twitter.com/ZkPKlOpfb0
Register by June 24 to guarantee your school-specific race shirt!— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 22, 2020
Walk or run a 5K or 10K anytime between July 26 and Aug. 1 from wherever you choose.
More Information & Registration head to https://t.co/8WBPFdmlme pic.twitter.com/0dDa8BuKRK
"You just never, ever, ever, wanted to face Yogi Ferrell."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) June 22, 2020
The panelists share why @IndianaMBB's @YogiFerrell11 is #BTNAllDecade 3rd Team.
More ➡️ https://t.co/uK5MCRj5Yk pic.twitter.com/QLSuAqUFpY
All Glory To God 🙏🏽 Blessed To Be In This Position 💯 ( First 10 ) pic.twitter.com/rwsy673122— Edwin Wilson Tara Kolenge (@EdwinTara) June 22, 2020
In preseason football preview, @AthlonSports picks #iufb to finish fourth in Big Ten East, ahead of Michigan State but behind Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 22, 2020
Headlines
IU SOCCER ALL-TIME GREAT KEN SNOW DIES AT 50-- Hoosier Sports Report
Five incoming freshman athletes to watch this season-- Indiana Daily Student
Former IU men’s soccer All-American Ken Snow dies at 50-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers Moving Forward in Football and Life-- IU Athletics
Q&A: Leah Moran-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
No. 1 recruit Cade Cunningham reaffirms commitment to Oklahoma State despite postseason ban-- Yahoo Sports
NASCAR, federal investigators still looking for whoever put noose in Bubba Wallace's garage-- Yahoo Sports
Report: Dak Prescott signs franchise tender with Cowboys-- Yahoo Sports
Sources: Blazers' Trevor Ariza opting-out of participation in NBA restart-- ESPN
Orlando Pride pull out of NWSL Cup after 10 positive coronavirus tests-- ESPN
