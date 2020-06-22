Monday Mailbag: Aminu Mohammed, IU's ideal lineup, Frontcourt outlook
Indiana continues to stay busy and with the start of the initial live contact period for the class of 2022, there was a ton of new recruiting news and updates on IU's front last week. Players are also starting to return to campus with freshmen either already on campus or in the next wave of players arriving.
In TheHoosier.com's Monday Mailbag, we take a look at what Indiana's ideal lineup looks like, the frontcourt outlook for the next year to two and then get into IU's stiffest competition for five-star guard Aminu Mohammed.
In a perfect world, how would an Archie Miller roster look like? He played two post guys last year but would he like a 4 out / 1 in offensive style best? One or two PG's on the floor together?
I think we saw last year that Indiana's best offense came with the more four out look with Race Thompson on the floor alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis. Defensively, it even helped IU because Thompson is much more versatile on that end in comparison to Joey Brunk.
The good thing is moving forward you will see that lineup more and that will allow the guards of IU to utilize more of the open space in the middle of the floor.
For the second part of the question, yes having two point guards will benefit IU this upcoming year. Al Durham experimented as the secondary ball handler last year and we saw a ton of inconsistencies with him in the role. Now with Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee on the floor together, it allows the offense to run through either one of them and gives a ton more versatility to Archie Miller when putting lineups around them.
Both a four out lineup and a two point guard lineup will be used heavily this season and the way Archie Miller is recruiting, look for that to be the case for the next few years.
Looking ahead to 2021, IU brings in Duncomb to join Thompson at being able to play the 5. My concern is I’m not seeing anyone on the current roster capable of stepping up to play backup mins at the 5 if either of these guys go down. Who is IU recruiting that might be a 4 but would have the size to be more than a warm body with 5 fouls to give at the 5?
