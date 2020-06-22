Indiana University lost an all-time great, as the news broke of the passing of Indiana Men's Soccer legend Ken Snow . Snow is recognized as one of the best players to come through the Indiana Men's Soccer program in its history. He was an All-American all four of his college years and was part of the 1988 national championship team.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's soccer program is saddened by the death of former Hoosier All-American Ken Snow (1987-90). Snow was 50 years old.

"Ken was the most highly decorated player to ever wear the IU uniform. He is the only player to have earned four first-team All-America selections and two National Player of the Year Awards," former Indiana men's soccer head coach Jerry Yeagley said of Snow. "He was the finest attacking player that I ever had the privilege of coaching."

Snow was is regarded as one of the best Indiana men's soccer players in the program's illustrious history. He tallied a staggering 196 total points in his four-year collegiate career with 84 goals and 28 assists.

He was the program's first four-time All-American, earning the honor in 1987, '88, '89 and '90. He won the sport's highest honor, taking home the Hermann Trophy twice (1988, 1990) and the Missouri Athletic Club Player of the Year award both years. He was named to both the Soccer America All-Century Team in 2000 and the publication's All Decade team for the 1980s.

He currently holds Indiana's all-time career records in points (196) and goals scored (84), while securing the single-season goals record (28) during the 1987 season.

The Hoosiers posted a 73-12-4 record during Snow's career and advanced to two NCAA College Cups. Snow was a prominent member of the 1988 national championship team.