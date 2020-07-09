TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 9th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The @IndianaBase commit @CasperClark9 has been turning heads at the Grand Park Summer League. He pounded the zone with 86-88 mph sinking fastballs in the 1600-1750 rpm range. He mixed in a nice curve at 73-74 mph and an upper-70s changeup. Full report👇 https://t.co/CvmHfq9Fry pic.twitter.com/MUAwrJu3UY

McKinney North WR picks up an Indiana offer @IndianaRivals https://t.co/G3kiplwzj6

Indiana might have one of the best teams in program history this year, and a big reason for that is QB Michael Penix Jr. @PFF_Anthony : https://t.co/vyc1IeADiG

Former #IUBase standout @CalebBaragar has been added to the 60-man roster for the Giants. That now makes 6️⃣ former Hoosiers on 60-man rosters. 📝 https://t.co/6zByz1UYoK https://t.co/sfmo4rlU9G

#iubb schedule update. It will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few months. https://t.co/Y1oX35LPld

FORMER HOOSIERS SPARK SIDELINE CANCER TO TBT QUARTERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

GATOR BOWL COSTS IU A NET TOTAL OF ABOUT $44K-- Hoosier Sports Report

Back to work: A look at which Hoosiers are heading to summer camp (Updated July 8)-- Crimson Quarry

Here’s what it cost IU to go to Jacksonville and forget to send out the hands team-- Crimson Quarry

Baragar Joins Five Other Hoosiers on MLB 60-Man Rosters-- IU Athletics

CSCAA Names 29 Hoosiers to Scholar All-American Team-- IU Athletics