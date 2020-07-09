 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 9th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports

The Hoosier Daily: July 9th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

2021 OL Enrique Cruz details IU visit, updates recruitment

Bossi's Best: Players who could have been focus of July

Remy Abell 'excited for challenge' that awaits on Saturday

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

FORMER HOOSIERS SPARK SIDELINE CANCER TO TBT QUARTERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

GATOR BOWL COSTS IU A NET TOTAL OF ABOUT $44K-- Hoosier Sports Report

Back to work: A look at which Hoosiers are heading to summer camp (Updated July 8)-- Crimson Quarry

Here’s what it cost IU to go to Jacksonville and forget to send out the hands team-- Crimson Quarry

Baragar Joins Five Other Hoosiers on MLB 60-Man Rosters-- IU Athletics

CSCAA Names 29 Hoosiers to Scholar All-American Team-- IU Athletics

{{ article.author_name }}