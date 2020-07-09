TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 9th

The Hoosier Daily: July 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2021 OL Enrique Cruz details IU visit, updates recruitment
Bossi's Best: Players who could have been focus of July
Tweets of the Day
The @IndianaBase commit @CasperClark9 has been turning heads at the Grand Park Summer League.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) July 8, 2020
He pounded the zone with 86-88 mph sinking fastballs in the 1600-1750 rpm range. He mixed in a nice curve at 73-74 mph and an upper-70s changeup.
Full report👇https://t.co/CvmHfq9Fry pic.twitter.com/MUAwrJu3UY
McKinney North WR picks up an Indiana offer @IndianaRivals https://t.co/G3kiplwzj6— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) July 8, 2020
Indiana might have one of the best teams in program history this year, and a big reason for that is QB Michael Penix Jr.@PFF_Anthony:https://t.co/vyc1IeADiG— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2020
Former #IUBase standout @CalebBaragar has been added to the 60-man roster for the Giants.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) July 8, 2020
That now makes 6️⃣ former Hoosiers on 60-man rosters.
📝 https://t.co/6zByz1UYoK https://t.co/sfmo4rlU9G
#iubb schedule update. It will be interesting to see how things develop over the next few months. https://t.co/Y1oX35LPld— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 8, 2020
Headlines
FORMER HOOSIERS SPARK SIDELINE CANCER TO TBT QUARTERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
GATOR BOWL COSTS IU A NET TOTAL OF ABOUT $44K-- Hoosier Sports Report
Back to work: A look at which Hoosiers are heading to summer camp (Updated July 8)-- Crimson Quarry
Here’s what it cost IU to go to Jacksonville and forget to send out the hands team-- Crimson Quarry
Baragar Joins Five Other Hoosiers on MLB 60-Man Rosters-- IU Athletics
CSCAA Names 29 Hoosiers to Scholar All-American Team-- IU Athletics
