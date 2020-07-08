 2021 OL Enrique Cruz details IU visit, updates recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 07:38:48 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 OL Enrique Cruz details IU visit, updates recruitment

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Taking virtual visits has become the new norm on the recruiting trail for most 2021 prospects, but recently there have been more players that have been taking trips to some of their top schools to see the campus in person. Illinois offensive line prospect Enrique Cruz visited several programs last week, including Indiana.

The Hoosiers were one of the first power-five programs to extend an offer to Cruz so getting to campus was a priority for the Illinois native. He also visited Temple, Syracuse and Toledo.

"We went to the campus and [walked around] and saw the sports facilities," Cruz told TheHoosier.com. "We drove up as the guys were walking out of their dorms and heading to practice so we saw them get on the field.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}