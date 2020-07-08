Taking virtual visits has become the new norm on the recruiting trail for most 2021 prospects, but recently there have been more players that have been taking trips to some of their top schools to see the campus in person. Illinois offensive line prospect Enrique Cruz visited several programs last week, including Indiana.

The Hoosiers were one of the first power-five programs to extend an offer to Cruz so getting to campus was a priority for the Illinois native. He also visited Temple, Syracuse and Toledo.

"We went to the campus and [walked around] and saw the sports facilities," Cruz told TheHoosier.com. "We drove up as the guys were walking out of their dorms and heading to practice so we saw them get on the field.