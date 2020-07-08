The Basketball Tournament has had the eyes of many sports fans over the last week and has put on quite the show up to this point. Despite no true Indiana alumni team participating, there are a few former Hoosiers excelling, once again.

Mo Creek and Remy Abell, on Team Sideline Cancer's (TSC) roster, remain in the tournament following another big win on Tuesday afternoon when Abell hit a game-winner to send TSC onto the Elite Eight.

Abell joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss all things TBT.

"This is a team effort and everyone has done a great job," Abell said. "We [Abell and Mo Creek] have chemistry though with playing at IU and we just know each other's spot. It's fun to have chemistry like this.

"It's been good. We have most of our guys back from last year... so it's been easy to incorporate them," Abell added. "We haven't been able to play much together in a while since the last tournament though so having practices and talk as much as possible to come together and build that chemistry."

So far, Abell is averaging 17.0 points per game while Creek is averaging 13.0 a game, and between winning, playing for a cause and having the chance at $1 million, he is enjoying every second of it.

"It's very competitive," Abell added. "Basketball is back and everyone out there is a pro. Everyone is competing for $1 million. We are doing it for the fans and it gives people something to watch during the quarantine."