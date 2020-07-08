Remy Abell 'excited for challenge' that awaits on Saturday
The Basketball Tournament has had the eyes of many sports fans over the last week and has put on quite the show up to this point. Despite no true Indiana alumni team participating, there are a few former Hoosiers excelling, once again.
Mo Creek and Remy Abell, on Team Sideline Cancer's (TSC) roster, remain in the tournament following another big win on Tuesday afternoon when Abell hit a game-winner to send TSC onto the Elite Eight.
Abell joined Indiana Sports Beat to discuss all things TBT.
"This is a team effort and everyone has done a great job," Abell said. "We [Abell and Mo Creek] have chemistry though with playing at IU and we just know each other's spot. It's fun to have chemistry like this.
"It's been good. We have most of our guys back from last year... so it's been easy to incorporate them," Abell added. "We haven't been able to play much together in a while since the last tournament though so having practices and talk as much as possible to come together and build that chemistry."
So far, Abell is averaging 17.0 points per game while Creek is averaging 13.0 a game, and between winning, playing for a cause and having the chance at $1 million, he is enjoying every second of it.
"It's very competitive," Abell added. "Basketball is back and everyone out there is a pro. Everyone is competing for $1 million. We are doing it for the fans and it gives people something to watch during the quarantine."
Sideline Cancer advanced to the Sweet 16 each of the last two seasons and had been a team on people's radars before this year. Part of that is due to the chemistry the team has and the consistency with the roster.
"With this tournament you have to be able to find that core and build that core. Some teams get a lot of well known players but they haven't played together so when they get on the court, there is only one ball, so when they are on the court they are arguing for shots," Abell said. "For us, we just play together as a team and play for one common goal."
Now, Abell turns his sights to Boeheim's Army, a Syracuse alumni team, with guys Abell is very familiar with. In 2013, Abell was on the IU roster that lost in the Sweet 16 to Syracuse. Because of that, this game means even a little more.
"It's going to be a good game. They have been in the tournament for a while and are still running that same 2-3," Abell said. "I guess you can say it has some effect and since they have been running it for years and they are long and athletic. Obviously I've seen it before. We just have to play together and move the ball and find the open man.
"It's going to be a challenge that I'm looking forward to. Can't wait." Abell added.
Team Sideline Cancer returns to action on Saturday at 4 pm on ESPN.
To listen to the interview in its entirety, click on the tweet below.
📣 New Podcast! "@23Abell hit the game winner in the TBT yesterday and he's on to discuss more" on @Spreaker https://t.co/oa3MxogWIa— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 8, 2020
