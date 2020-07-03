Remy Abell on TBT, time at IU and how he will 'always be a Hoosier'
The Indiana family extends far beyond the game of basketball and though the program may have swayed from that in the past, the current staff is trying to make sure everyone who steps foot on campus at one point or another, knows IU and Bloomington are home.
For Remy Abell, he was well aware of the history at IU when he committed in 2011 and was a critical role player for the Hoosiers during his two seasons in Bloomington. While he finished his career at Xavier, IU will always be part of him.
"That’s where I started so I would consider myself a Hoosier," Abell told Indiana Sports Beat. "I started there and played two years. I helped the team on the court and had fun with a ton of the guys who played there. I loved my time there."
Following his college years, Abell spent time overseas but now has been a critical member of the Team Sideline Cancer squad in 'The Basketball Tournament'. Gearing up for another year, Abell still says basketball is larger than just a game.
"We are playing for pancreatic cancer," Abell said. "Obviously we want to win but it's bigger than basketball. It’s to help people and raise money for that cause and help make a difference. That’s the main reason and what we are playing for. I’m definitely excited. I love playing the game that I love so I can have an impact on other people."
Abell and Sideline Cancer get going on Sunday at 4 pm, and while it'll be quite the different setting, he is ready to get the games underway and provide some sort of entertainment for fans.
"It’s tough, obviously you want to keep everyone safe. But it’s bigger than basketball when you're talking about people's health," Abell explained. "I think TBT is doing a great job of putting this together so we can get basketball back and have it out for people."
Fans continue to seek out the potential of Indiana having an alumni team in the TBT but have yet to see a full roster put together up to this point. It's something Abell would love to be a part of.
"I think it will be great," Abell said. "IU has so many great professionals even if they aren’t playing in the NBA, they are overseas. We have a lot of great players and is something they should look forward to.
"The fanbase is amazing and they always support the team. They are a great university too. An Indiana team is one that could win this," Abell added. "For me, once a Hoosier, always a Hoosier.
