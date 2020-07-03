The Indiana family extends far beyond the game of basketball and though the program may have swayed from that in the past, the current staff is trying to make sure everyone who steps foot on campus at one point or another, knows IU and Bloomington are home.

For Remy Abell, he was well aware of the history at IU when he committed in 2011 and was a critical role player for the Hoosiers during his two seasons in Bloomington. While he finished his career at Xavier, IU will always be part of him.

"That’s where I started so I would consider myself a Hoosier," Abell told Indiana Sports Beat. "I started there and played two years. I helped the team on the court and had fun with a ton of the guys who played there. I loved my time there."

Following his college years, Abell spent time overseas but now has been a critical member of the Team Sideline Cancer squad in 'The Basketball Tournament'. Gearing up for another year, Abell still says basketball is larger than just a game.

"We are playing for pancreatic cancer," Abell said. "Obviously we want to win but it's bigger than basketball. It’s to help people and raise money for that cause and help make a difference. That’s the main reason and what we are playing for. I’m definitely excited. I love playing the game that I love so I can have an impact on other people."