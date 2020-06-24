While fans have months before the college basketball season begins and still a month before the resumption of the NBA, live basketball will be back in play just next weekend with the start of 'The Basketball Tournament'.

There is no IU alumni team in the tournament but there are a few former Hoosiers that will suit up once again. Remy Abell and Mo Creek, who played together last year for Team Sideline Cancer (TSC), will again be teammates for TSC when the tournament begins. Creek joined Indiana Sports Beat to talk all things TBT and what it will look like with all of the precautions that come with.

"I know there will be a lot of people watching because of what is going on, even though they can’t come in to the gym," Creek said. "We’ll get down to Ohio about a couple of days before and practice and that is fine. We will throw some plays in there… but just take it one day and one game at a time."

While Creek isn't new to the tournament itself, he knows it will look different this year with all of the safety measures that will be taken.

"I think we are fine. I think if it were going to be a problem, people wouldn’t play in it," Creek said. "But we are getting tested right now. We have a home kit for it and then tested again when we get down there. There is no real hiding from it now since people have to get tested down there. I think everyone is excited to play in it.

"You basically just have to stay with your team," Creek added. "You can’t leave the hotel and can’t really have anything outside. Even food has to be ordered to the hotel.”