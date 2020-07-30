TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 30th

The Hoosier Daily: July 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
WATCH: Archie Miller and IU players update the summer
IU turning to strong leadership and chemistry during uncertain summer
2022 Center Grove standout Caden Curry gives update on Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
Freshman 15!! Shoutout @ClifMarshall for getting me right !💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/e5tShIzToE— Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) July 29, 2020
While he's a five-star recruit, Khristian Lander is also a 17-year-old freshman. What to expect?— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 29, 2020
Archie Miller isn't adding too much pressure, but ...
“If I walked in, I wouldn’t know he was a 17-year-old kid. He’s got that going for him.” #iubbhttps://t.co/KFkOUqlyps
ICYMI, #iubb coach Archie Miller discusses summer workouts, including an incoming freshman class led by five-star pg Khristian Lander and how team could play smaller this seasonhttps://t.co/NvE1Z6rGDP— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 29, 2020
“I’m more excited right now than I’ve been in a while,”— Caleb Coffman (@CalCoff) July 29, 2020
After being back for 6 weeks, Archie Miller has liked what he's seen from the Hoosiers #iubb https://t.co/7TuRUQccJq
This should be Archie Miller’s best IU basketball team, but that’s not why it will be his favorite: https://t.co/QF6WsXO5Mq— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) July 29, 2020
Ball State receiving $350K guarantee for playing newly-scheduled game at Iowa State on Sept. 12, will help offset some of $1.7 million in losses for losing non-conference games v. #iufb and Michigan.— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 29, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University Bloomington ❗️@coach_peoples @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/king2a8Btz— Deonte Anderson (@DeonteAnderso10) May 28, 2020
Headlines
SLOWLY BUT SURELY, IU BASKETBALL GETTING INTO GEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report
PROMISING EARLY REVIEWS ON IU’S LANDER-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU head coach Archie Miller excited after the first 6 weeks of IU men’s basketball workouts-- Indiana Daily Student
#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Round of 16-- IU Athletics
Kiandra Browne Joins Indiana Women’s Basketball-- IU Athletics
Indiana MBB Media Availability-- IU Athletics
----
