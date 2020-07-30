 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 30th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-30 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 30th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

WATCH: Archie Miller and IU players update the summer

IU turning to strong leadership and chemistry during uncertain summer

2022 Center Grove standout Caden Curry gives update on Hoosiers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

SLOWLY BUT SURELY, IU BASKETBALL GETTING INTO GEAR-- Hoosier Sports Report

PROMISING EARLY REVIEWS ON IU’S LANDER-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU head coach Archie Miller excited after the first 6 weeks of IU men’s basketball workouts-- Indiana Daily Student

#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Round of 16-- IU Athletics

Kiandra Browne Joins Indiana Women’s Basketball-- IU Athletics

Indiana MBB Media Availability-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Lamar Jackson: I’m still hoping we get Antonio Brown-- Yahoo Sports

Matt Nagy says Bears' QB competition is wide open, but Nick Foles is at a 'disadvantage-- Yahoo Sports

MLB coronavirus outbreak: Another Marlins player tests positive; Phillies tests still negative-- Yahoo Sports

----

{{ article.author_name }}