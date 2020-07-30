TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Freshman 15!! Shoutout @ClifMarshall for getting me right !💪🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/e5tShIzToE — Jordan Geronimo (@JordanGeronimo2) July 29, 2020

While he's a five-star recruit, Khristian Lander is also a 17-year-old freshman. What to expect?



Archie Miller isn't adding too much pressure, but ...



“If I walked in, I wouldn’t know he was a 17-year-old kid. He’s got that going for him.” #iubbhttps://t.co/KFkOUqlyps — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) July 29, 2020

ICYMI, #iubb coach Archie Miller discusses summer workouts, including an incoming freshman class led by five-star pg Khristian Lander and how team could play smaller this seasonhttps://t.co/NvE1Z6rGDP — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 29, 2020

“I’m more excited right now than I’ve been in a while,”



After being back for 6 weeks, Archie Miller has liked what he's seen from the Hoosiers #iubb https://t.co/7TuRUQccJq — Caleb Coffman (@CalCoff) July 29, 2020

This should be Archie Miller’s best IU basketball team, but that’s not why it will be his favorite: https://t.co/QF6WsXO5Mq — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) July 29, 2020

Ball State receiving $350K guarantee for playing newly-scheduled game at Iowa State on Sept. 12, will help offset some of $1.7 million in losses for losing non-conference games v. #iufb and Michigan. — KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 29, 2020

Blessed to receive an offer from Indiana University Bloomington ❗️@coach_peoples @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/king2a8Btz — Deonte Anderson (@DeonteAnderso10) May 28, 2020

