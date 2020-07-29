2022 Center Grove standout Caden Curry gives update on Hoosiers
Caden Curry is projected to be the best player in the Hoosier state in the 2022 class and the Center Grove High School (IN) standout is on Indiana’s radar.
Curry is not only one of the top prospects in his class, he also holds an offer from Indiana, as the Hoosiers were the first school to offer. Curry recently told TheHoosier.com that he continues to stay in touch with IU’s coaching staff.
“Indiana definitely shows that hard work will put you on the field and coaches are always pushing their players. Indiana has always talked to me since they day they offered me,” Curry said.
The in-state edge rusher has picked up offers from the likes of Ohio State, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, Purdue, Minnesota and Alabama, among others. In the Big Ten, he holds offers from eight schools altogether.
At 6-foot-4 and 245-pounds, Curry is a standout on the defensive side of the football. He can rush offensive linemen with speed and has the ability to play several positions on the line.
As a sophomore last fall, Curry recorded 100 stops, 26.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six pass deflections. Curry said he can see himself fitting in nicely with the Hoosiers.
“Indiana is definitely upping their play style and pushing to play against the top teams in the Big Ten,” he said.
And what is he looking for in a school, and what does he think of Indiana head coach Tom Allen?
“I look for coaches that will push me and make me better throughout practice and off the field. He (Allen) definitely takes his coaching to another level with coaching his players with respect, and they are definitely up there."
