Caden Curry is projected to be the best player in the Hoosier state in the 2022 class and the Center Grove High School (IN) standout is on Indiana’s radar.

Curry is not only one of the top prospects in his class, he also holds an offer from Indiana, as the Hoosiers were the first school to offer. Curry recently told TheHoosier.com that he continues to stay in touch with IU’s coaching staff.

“Indiana definitely shows that hard work will put you on the field and coaches are always pushing their players. Indiana has always talked to me since they day they offered me,” Curry said.

The in-state edge rusher has picked up offers from the likes of Ohio State, Iowa, Kansas State, Arizona State, Purdue, Minnesota and Alabama, among others. In the Big Ten, he holds offers from eight schools altogether.