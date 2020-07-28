WATCH: Archie Miller and IU players update the summer
On Tuesday, Indiana coach Archie Miller and IU players Al Durham, Joey Brunk Rob Phinisee, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson talked about the upcoming season, IU's leadership, the freshman class and more.
For more, head over to read more of the news and additional quotes from the Zoom call.
