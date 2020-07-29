TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 29th

The Hoosier Daily: July 29th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Tennessee OL Aliou Bah details interest in IU
2022 wing Evan Mahaffey forming early bond with IU
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller talks IU practices, freshmen, team chemistry, expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis, leadership within the team and quotes from Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and TJD. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 28, 2020
Notes and more: https://t.co/uMhLC4kVXh pic.twitter.com/x8eIWOMvWY
Multiple players noted different tweaks to the IU offense. More guard oriented, ball screens and up-tempo is to be expected. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 28, 2020
IU target Trey Kaufman has picked up an offer from North Carolina, per his Instagram. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 28, 2020
Congrats to our program record 9️⃣ITA Scholar-Athlete Honorees! (3.5 or above GPA)— Indiana Men's Tennis (@IndianaMTennis) July 28, 2020
Payam Ahmadi
Zac Brodney
Bennett Crane
Patrick Fletchall
Carson Haskins
William Piekarsky
Andrew Redding
Mac Rogers
Vikash Singh pic.twitter.com/YgGMEA5Lvr
With Indiana coming in at #23 in CBS’s preseason basketball poll they now are preseason ranked in both basketball and football for the first time ever.— Resurrect Indiana Basketball (@Chasing6Banners) July 28, 2020
Led recently by Trayce Jackson-Davis & now Logan Duncomb is following suit, Indiana players seem to have become much more involved in recruiting teammates. #iubb https://t.co/Ro8yVKbOIg— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 28, 2020
Congrats @tbuss3! #iuwbb https://t.co/gnNFAcXrry— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) July 28, 2020
One Indiana's previously scheduled non-con football opponent's picks up game with Iowa State #iufb https://t.co/K9qVc8zBse— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) July 28, 2020
Headlines
HOMEWORK PAYS OFF FOR BROWNE, IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report
BUSS NAMED ASSISTANT COACH AT EVANSVILLE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU establishes 1st institutional entity inspired by Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition-- Crimson Quarry
Safety by Title, Quarterback by Responsibility-- IU Athletics
Men’s Tennis Earns All-Academic Team Award, 9 Scholar-Athletes-- IU Athletics
Indiana Wrestling Adds Transfer Garrett Hoffman-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Miami Marlins season paused after half the team tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports
A team-by-team look at which NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports
No worries: Bengals, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow agree to four-year rookie deal-- Yahoo Sports
Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Royals' ownership group-- Yahoo Sports
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.