TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 29th

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 29th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

2022 Tennessee OL Aliou Bah details interest in IU

2022 wing Evan Mahaffey forming early bond with IU

Archie Miller + Players Media Availability Thread

HOMEWORK PAYS OFF FOR BROWNE, IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

BUSS NAMED ASSISTANT COACH AT EVANSVILLE-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU establishes 1st institutional entity inspired by Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition-- Crimson Quarry

Safety by Title, Quarterback by Responsibility-- IU Athletics

Men’s Tennis Earns All-Academic Team Award, 9 Scholar-Athletes-- IU Athletics

Indiana Wrestling Adds Transfer Garrett Hoffman-- IU Athletics

Miami Marlins season paused after half the team tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

A team-by-team look at which NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports

No worries: Bengals, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow agree to four-year rookie deal-- Yahoo Sports

Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Royals' ownership group-- Yahoo Sports

