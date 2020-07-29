TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Archie Miller talks IU practices, freshmen, team chemistry, expectations for Trayce Jackson-Davis, leadership within the team and quotes from Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Joey Brunk, Race Thompson and TJD. #iubb Notes and more: https://t.co/uMhLC4kVXh pic.twitter.com/x8eIWOMvWY

Multiple players noted different tweaks to the IU offense. More guard oriented, ball screens and up-tempo is to be expected. #iubb

IU target Trey Kaufman has picked up an offer from North Carolina, per his Instagram. #iubb

Congrats to our program record 9️⃣ITA Scholar-Athlete Honorees! (3.5 or above GPA) Payam Ahmadi Zac Brodney Bennett Crane Patrick Fletchall Carson Haskins William Piekarsky Andrew Redding Mac Rogers Vikash Singh pic.twitter.com/YgGMEA5Lvr

With Indiana coming in at #23 in CBS’s preseason basketball poll they now are preseason ranked in both basketball and football for the first time ever.

Led recently by Trayce Jackson-Davis & now Logan Duncomb is following suit, Indiana players seem to have become much more involved in recruiting teammates. #iubb https://t.co/Ro8yVKbOIg

One Indiana's previously scheduled non-con football opponent's picks up game with Iowa State #iufb https://t.co/K9qVc8zBse

Safety by Title, Quarterback by Responsibility-- IU Athletics

IU establishes 1st institutional entity inspired by Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition-- Crimson Quarry

HOMEWORK PAYS OFF FOR BROWNE, IU WOMEN-- Hoosier Sports Report

Miami Marlins season paused after half the team tests positive for coronavirus-- Yahoo Sports

A team-by-team look at which NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season due to coronavirus concerns-- Yahoo Sports

No worries: Bengals, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow agree to four-year rookie deal-- Yahoo Sports

Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Royals' ownership group-- Yahoo Sports