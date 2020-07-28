At 6-foot-6, and 325-pounds, Aliou Bah will be a big, welcomed addition at any college program. The Hoosiers are hoping they will be the school of choice for the Whitehaven High School (TN) offensive lineman.

Bah recently got an offer from Indiana and told TheHoosier.com Indiana has a great combination of football and academic potential, two things that are important to him.

“IU has some great academics, which is huge for me. And I see myself playing at a great program and taking them to the national championship in the future,” Bah said.

Bah currently holds offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, West Virginia, and Arkansas and is one of the most sought-out lineman early on in the 2022 class.