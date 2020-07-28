Indiana Elite has sent a long list of players to Bloomington for their college careers and it doesn't look like that trend will change in the next few classes. Cincinnati 2022 wing Evan Mahaffey has been an early standout in the limited July weekend action for the Indiana Elite 16U team and is firmly on Indiana's radar.

It has definitely been an odd summer but Mahaffey believes it has been beneficial for his game.

"The main way to describe it is very different from a normal summer. But overall I think it’s been good," Mahaffey told TheHoosier.com. "It’s given me time to work out and really prepare for the opportunities that are coming up even though we have little time with aau this year. That's why every tournament my team and I go to is a blessing that we are able to play and have college coaches watching.

"I would say with this time off I got to get a lot more comfortable with my shot and I feel I have improved a lot on that part but I’m still working on it. Also just getting stronger and being able to take more contact when I drive."

Mahaffey holds offers from Cincinnati, Western Carolina and Miami (OH), but more high-major programs are taking notice of the 6-foot-5 wing. Illinois, Virginia Tech, Ohio state, Indiana and Xavier have all been in communication with Mahaffey as have programs like Liberty, Appalachian State and Belmont.