2022 wing Evan Mahaffey forming early bond with IU
Indiana Elite has sent a long list of players to Bloomington for their college careers and it doesn't look like that trend will change in the next few classes. Cincinnati 2022 wing Evan Mahaffey has been an early standout in the limited July weekend action for the Indiana Elite 16U team and is firmly on Indiana's radar.
It has definitely been an odd summer but Mahaffey believes it has been beneficial for his game.
"The main way to describe it is very different from a normal summer. But overall I think it’s been good," Mahaffey told TheHoosier.com. "It’s given me time to work out and really prepare for the opportunities that are coming up even though we have little time with aau this year. That's why every tournament my team and I go to is a blessing that we are able to play and have college coaches watching.
"I would say with this time off I got to get a lot more comfortable with my shot and I feel I have improved a lot on that part but I’m still working on it. Also just getting stronger and being able to take more contact when I drive."
Mahaffey holds offers from Cincinnati, Western Carolina and Miami (OH), but more high-major programs are taking notice of the 6-foot-5 wing. Illinois, Virginia Tech, Ohio state, Indiana and Xavier have all been in communication with Mahaffey as have programs like Liberty, Appalachian State and Belmont.
While coaches aren't able to be out on the recruiting trail watching prospects live, Mahaffey is already a 2022 target that the IU staff has known about, as he is a teammate with current 2021 Indiana commit Logan Duncomb for Archbishop Moeller (OH). Mahaffey notes he already has a good vibe from IU.
"They just said how they want to keep building this relationship with me and how they like the way I play and want to see me play in person if they are able to," Mahaffey said. "I have talked on the phone with coach Tom Ostrom a couple times then we had a zoom call early last week.
"My initial impression was the players that have come through IU and what they have done winning wise. Also the new and high level things they have in the complex for the athletes and also their business school, how great that program is."
Having Logan Duncomb in his ear doesn't hurt either.
"Ya he does," Mahaffey said about Duncomb trying to recruit him. "He lets me know what he saw in IU and how it’s the best program. He really thinks we could do some good things if we go there together."
Moeller finished 26-1 last season and while Mahaffey was used in a more reserve role due to Ohio’s transfer rule where he had to sit that last 11 games and the playoffs, he is expected to be a huge part of their success this upcoming year as a junior.
