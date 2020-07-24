 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 24th
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 24th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Nine Hoosiers named to Phil Steele's Big-Ten Teams

Senate NIL hearing addresses issues, yields few answers

IU's Harry Crider named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

GORTON WAS QUEEN BEA FOR IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report

CRIDER NAMED TO WUERFFEL TROPHY WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report

BARAGAR ONE OF SEVERAL HOOSIERS IN THE MLB IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report

Crider cracks Wuerffel Trophy Watch List-- Crimson Quarry

OPINION: Do what your favorite athletes wish they’d done. Wear a mask.-- Indiana Daily Student

IU Wrestling Sport Psychology-- IU Athletics

Four Hoosiers Make MLB Opening Day Rosters-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Seattle chooses 'Kraken' for NHL team nickname-- Yahoo Sports

Mike Tyson to return to boxing to face Roy Jones Jr. in an 8-round exhibition-- Yahoo Sports

Washington will be called the ‘Washington Football Team’ until it picks a new name-- Yahoo Sports

Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus, will miss season opener vs. Yankees-- Yahoo Sports

{{ article.author_name }}