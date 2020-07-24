TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 24th

The Hoosier Daily: July 24th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Nine Hoosiers named to Phil Steele's Big-Ten Teams
Senate NIL hearing addresses issues, yields few answers
Tweets of the Day
The #NBA resumed play yesterday in the first installment of scrimmages and three Hoosiers were in action. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) July 23, 2020
Yogi Ferrell (Kings): 5 pts, 7 ast (19 min)
Thomas Bryant (Wizards): 4 pts, 2 reb (8 min)
Noah Vonleh (Nuggets): 4 pts, 7 reb (21 min)
Congratulations to #IUFB's @HarryCrider for being named to the @WuerffelTrophy Watch List - college football's premier award for community service!#NCFAA #CFBAwards pic.twitter.com/9VFLwVUU98— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 23, 2020
Indiana C Harry Crider named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an award given to the college football player that exemplifies the best values in community service. Crider, a type 1 diabetic, volunteers at Riley Hospital for Children and raised $16K for hospital in HS project #iufb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) July 23, 2020
Happy birthday to #iubb assistant coach @bruflint14! pic.twitter.com/O6wMHEq2bN— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) July 23, 2020
Since we're still hoping there will be Big Ten football in six weeks, it's time to break down the X-factor for every team around the league, including Indiana. For me, my eyes take me straight to the interior of the Hoosiers' offensive line. #iubb https://t.co/J9bk0Cu8OL— Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) July 23, 2020
Headlines
GORTON WAS QUEEN BEA FOR IU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL-- Hoosier Sports Report
CRIDER NAMED TO WUERFFEL TROPHY WATCH LIST-- Hoosier Sports Report
BARAGAR ONE OF SEVERAL HOOSIERS IN THE MLB IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report
Crider cracks Wuerffel Trophy Watch List-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: Do what your favorite athletes wish they’d done. Wear a mask.-- Indiana Daily Student
IU Wrestling Sport Psychology-- IU Athletics
Four Hoosiers Make MLB Opening Day Rosters-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Seattle chooses 'Kraken' for NHL team nickname-- Yahoo Sports
Mike Tyson to return to boxing to face Roy Jones Jr. in an 8-round exhibition-- Yahoo Sports
Washington will be called the ‘Washington Football Team’ until it picks a new name-- Yahoo Sports
Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for coronavirus, will miss season opener vs. Yankees-- Yahoo Sports
----
