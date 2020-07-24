TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 24th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The #NBA resumed play yesterday in the first installment of scrimmages and three Hoosiers were in action. #iubb Yogi Ferrell (Kings): 5 pts, 7 ast (19 min) Thomas Bryant (Wizards): 4 pts, 2 reb (8 min) Noah Vonleh (Nuggets): 4 pts, 7 reb (21 min)

Congratulations to #IUFB 's @HarryCrider for being named to the @WuerffelTrophy Watch List - college football's premier award for community service! #NCFAA #CFBAwards pic.twitter.com/9VFLwVUU98

Indiana C Harry Crider named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an award given to the college football player that exemplifies the best values in community service. Crider, a type 1 diabetic, volunteers at Riley Hospital for Children and raised $16K for hospital in HS project #iufb

Since we're still hoping there will be Big Ten football in six weeks, it's time to break down the X-factor for every team around the league, including Indiana. For me, my eyes take me straight to the interior of the Hoosiers' offensive line. #iubb https://t.co/J9bk0Cu8OL

