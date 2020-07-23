Grier announced his commitment to Indiana on Twitter on Thursday night. He had offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Appalachian State, Memphis and South Florida among others.

Indiana landed another member in its 2021 class and this time it comes from Georgia DB Jordan Grier.

The Ellenwood (GA) Cedar Grove H.S defensive back recorded 56 tackles and returned four interceptions for touchdowns last season. Cedar Grove went 13-2 in 2019 and won the Georgia 3A State Championship.

Something that was appealing to the Indiana staff was the multiple positions and versatile skillset that Grier could bring to Bloomington.

Overall, the secondary was a point of emphasis for the Indiana staff in 2021 and the 6-foot, 185-pound Grier becomes the third defensive back to commit to Tom Allen and Co.

Grier becomes Indiana's 11th commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.