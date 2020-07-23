The senior lineman becomes the fifth Hoosier to be nominated to a preseason award watch list, including to Tiawan Mullen (Bednarik Award), Stevie Scott (Doak Walker), Whop Philyor (Biletnikoff) and Peyton Hendershot (Mackey).

Crider appeared in all 13 games in 2019 with 12 starts at left guard and one at center. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Indiana senior offensive lineman Harry Crider was nominated to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Wuerffel Trophy announced its Watch List today and Indiana senior offensive lineman Harry Crider is one of 114 honorees.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

"It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award," said Wuerffel. "These young men truly represent college football's most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them."

Crider appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts at left guard and one at center in 2019. IU matched a school record with nine 30-point games. The Hoosiers set a program mark with 3,931 passing yards, and finished third with 5,626 total yards and 413 points

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Crider graduated with a criminal justice degree in December of 2019. He has volunteered at the Riley Hospital for Children IU Day, read to local elementary school children and bagged food for Blessings in a Backpack.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 10-year old, Crider raised $16,000 through his high school senior project, a fundraising event for the Riley Children's Foundation.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 3 and finalists will be announced on November 23.

The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 8. The presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 19, 2021, in Fort Walton Beach.

Past recipients of the award are: Rudy Niswanger - LSU - 2005; Joel Penton - Ohio State - 2006; Paul Smith - Tulsa - 2008; Tim Tebow - Florida - 2008; Tim Hiller - Western Michigan - 2009; Sam Acho - Texas - 2010; Barrett Jones - Alabama - 2011; Matt Barkley - USC - 2012; Gabe Ikard - Oklahoma - 2013; Deterrian Shackelford - Ole Miss - 2014; Ty Darlington - Oklahoma - 2015; Trevor Knight - Texas A&M - 2016; Courtney Love - Kentucky; 2017; Drue Tranquill - Notre Dame; 2018; Jon Wassink - Western Michigan - 2019.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented by Chick-fil-A and is also supported by its corporate partners Dart Container Corporation/Solo Cup and Herff Jones.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935. Visit www.ncfaa.org to learn more about the association.

The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their pre-season watch lists over a two-week period this month. Sixteen of the association's 25 awards select a pre-season watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's pre-season candidates.