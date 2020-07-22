 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 22nd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: July 22nd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Trayce Jackson-Davis
Trayce Jackson-Davis

Seen on TheHoosier

2022 Florida DB James Monds III building relationship with IU staff

Mike Davis 'grateful' for time at IU and what it taught him along the way

2022 OL Landen Livingston has Hoosiers high on his list

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

FIVE IRREPLACEABLE PLAYERS FOR IU FOOTBALL IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report

Allen working on a 2-deep for coaching staff-- Crimson Quarry

Fourteen Hoosiers Named To ACWPC All-Academic Team-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

G League players form union with assist from NBPA-- Yahoo Sports

Reports: NFL players can honor victims of police violence on helmets-- Yahoo Sports

Embattled Washington hires Julie Donaldson as lead broadcaster for its radio broadcasts-- Yahoo Sports

NBA unveils Black Lives Matter on Orlando court-- ESPN

Michael Jordan Jumpman logo to appear on some NBA uniforms next season-- ESPN

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}