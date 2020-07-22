TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: July 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: July 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
2022 Florida DB James Monds III building relationship with IU staff
Mike Davis 'grateful' for time at IU and what it taught him along the way
Tweets of the Day
Relevant ⬇️ https://t.co/pvgGjRO2qN pic.twitter.com/HX7eRfqCdh— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) July 21, 2020
Versatile ATH out of Westlake HS in Atlanta adds Hoosiers offer. @IndianaRivals https://t.co/LSYYMsGasE— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) July 21, 2020
Here's a look at five #iufb players that may be the most difficult to replace on a moment’s notice. https://t.co/I01YnQISsB— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) July 21, 2020
We take a stab at predicting every Big Ten football game this year #iufbhttps://t.co/KVhDSZOscC— HoosierStateofMind (@HoosierStofMind) July 21, 2020
Headlines
FIVE IRREPLACEABLE PLAYERS FOR IU FOOTBALL IN 2020-- Hoosier Sports Report
Allen working on a 2-deep for coaching staff-- Crimson Quarry
Fourteen Hoosiers Named To ACWPC All-Academic Team-- IU Athletics
