Replacing any coach who has been at the helm of a top notch program for 30+ years is never easy, but at Indiana it is almost impossible. For former IU coach Mike Davis, that is exactly what he had to deal with once the Bob Knight era was over in Bloomington.

After being an assistant on Knight's staff for three years, Davis was elevated to the head coaching position, something Davis has later said he probably wasn't fully ready for. Part of that is due to the path he took to finding his first head coaching position. While it was an up-and-down tenure at IU, it's one he is extremely thankful and grateful for.

"Oh no. You always go from smaller to mid to high and I went high to mid to small and then back to mid. But I wouldn’t trade anything cause it made me work so hard and made me understand the big picture," Davis said on Indiana Sports Beat. "It helped me show the players what it's like to be at a big [school]."

Davis went 115-79 at Indiana but failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament in two of his final three years. Following a successful stop at UAB for six seasons, he took over a Texas Southern program in 2012 that had just three years with a winning record since 2000. Five of his six seasons, he turned in a winning record and also took the program to four trips to the NCAA Tournament, a place it hadn't been since 2003.

“It was great. I got a chance to coach players who maybe were on their second or third chance and didn’t get a lot of other opportunities anywhere else," Davis said of his time at Texas Southern. "They were pretty good basketball players and through my experience at IU and UAB, it gave me great experience to help them… the players I had at Texas Southern I understood and they understood me. I had some really good teams and players there."

Davis didn't stop there, however. For the last two seasons he has been at University of Detroit Mercy and while he has struggled, he has loved the journey he has been on and that includes being with his two sons, one as a player and the other an assistant coach.

"I may be the only coach in the country who has a son playing for him and a son working for him," Davis said. "It's been great to have both with me and it’s been great to see them develop."