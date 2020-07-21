For Fort Pierce Westwood (FL) three-star standout James Monds III, playing football at a high level truly is a family tradition. Monds’ father, James, played at Toledo and Bethune-Cookman, a cousin was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, an uncle played at Nebraska and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there were additional cousins who played at Florida State University.

“Coming from a line of athletes before me, just puts me in a zone where there’s no place for failure. I have to keep the legacy going,” Monds told TheHoosier.com.

With 24 offers to his name, including ones from Indiana, Michigan State, UCF, Miami (FL), Tennessee, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others, Monds said he has made it through the offseason by talking with coaches, despite having visits postponed due to COVID-19.

“Covid has impacted my visits a lot. I had plenty set up, but they’ve ben postponed," Monds said. "I’ve overcome the issues by just getting an opportunity to feel out coaches to see who and where I like the most."